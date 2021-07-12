Jimmy Shergill was afraid he might disappear: Special Jimmy Shergill revealed that there was a time when he was afraid he might disappear from the industry one day go

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill made his Bollywood debut 25 years ago in 1996 with the film ‘Machis’. Early in his career, Jimmy appeared in films like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Dil Hai Tumhara’, ‘Hasil’ and ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ with a cute, chocolate boy image. But then suddenly its appearance changed in 2008. In 2008, ‘A Wednesday’ and in 2011, ‘Saheb Biwi Gangster’ brought a new change to Jimmy’s image on the screen. He left the image of chocolate behind and now she appeared with a rough and sharp image. Navbharat Times Online In an exclusive interview, Jimmy says it all happened because he was scared somewhere. Fear that if you don’t change yourself one day, you will disappear from the industry. Jimmy says he made his debut in a small role, recognizing no one in the industry and not sure if anyone will launch him.

Jimmy Shergill’s ‘Collar Bomb’ is set to release on OTT on July 9. In this special conversation Jimmy discussed everything from career to personal life and from ‘Collar Bomb’ to upcoming films. Read on Navbharat Times Online For Iti Raj Exclusive Interview with Jimmy Shergill



Q: Every time Jimmy Shergill comes on screen, he brings something different. You are once again in the role of a cop in the ‘collar bomb’. How different is this character and why is it interesting for the audience to see it?

Jimmy- Collar Bomb is a thriller. Many initially thought it was a web series. It is a short film of less than 100 minutes. Such is the time of Race Against Time. There is a bomb, which is ticking. Those who have seen the trailer may have understood the story to some extent. There’s a backpack situation, there’s a school. I think the audience will be more happy to see it. Because the new angle that starts 4-5 minutes after the film starts, which is not revealed, brings novelty to the story. This will keep the audience hooked until the end. Manoj Hesi’s character as a cop is very interesting. He has the past, the present. What happened, how did it happen? It’s all so much fun. We had a great time shooting, hope the audience will like it.

Q: You have come a long way as an actor, the first film ‘Machis’ was with Gulzar Saheb. How did all this happen? How did this journey begin?

Jimmy- ‘Machis’ was my first film. He was with Gulzar Saheb. Before that, Roshan used to learn acting from Taneja Saheb. I did it for a year and a half. Then I got a small role in ‘Machis’, from where I started. Since then a lot of people have said why are you doing this small role? What is needed is to wait a while, you will get a big job. But somewhere inside I knew I didn’t know anyone in the industry. Not sure if someone will launch me. Gulzar Saheb is a great director. He was making a movie after so many days, in which I only got a small role. But the biggest joy was the opportunity to work with Gulzar Saheb, an organization in itself. There is an opportunity to learn from them. I had no experience in filmmaking or acting. I learned everything from that movie. ‘Machis’ will always be a special film for me.

Q: Did you decide to go for ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Haseel’, ‘Mere Yar Ki Shaadi Hai’, an actor with a cute image, a difficult role or a director, because in films like ‘A Wednesday’ and especially ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ you Is the whole body rotated in one way or another?

Jimmy- This decision was mine, because if I hadn’t made this decision, you would have told me today that you made this movie, Chocolate Boy stayed and then disappeared (laughs). I was afraid I would disappear somewhere while doing this kind of film. I chose such films at that time thinking that it is very important to do something new, something different, something intense, something different. Every year I would get a movie that was a little different. ‘Hasil’, ‘Yahan’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, then ‘Saheb Biwi Gangster’, ‘A Woodensed’ … all these films came. It all happened slowly. At the time it seemed like everything was going well, by changing that, am I doing something wrong? At that time there was an insecurity that something should not go wrong. But when I look back today, I’m glad I made that decision, and I’m still trying to do something different.

Q: You were approached for a ‘collar bomb’ before the epidemic, but it took you a long time to sign the film, why? Aren’t you satisfied with the role?

Jimmy- There was no such thing. The first time I read the story, I loved it. The entire team of the film is very young and enthusiastic. Whether the director is jotting or our writer, when I first read the story, I gave some suggestions in my favor. Good thing he told me we were already working on it and a final draft would be ready soon. After that, when the final draft came out, after reading two or three pages, I realized that the film was going well now, because I already knew the story. There’s a backpacking situation, there’s a school, and the real story starts only after the opening pages open, then it looks like it’s something different. During the fun, there was an epidemic. We had a lot of projects going on but luckily some things were postponed, then as soon as the situation improved we went to Himachal Pradesh in October to complete the shooting of the film.

Q: Asha Negi is with you in the film. In an interview, he said he loved Jimmy Shergill as a child. Did he ever mention it to you on the set of ‘Caller Bomb’?

Jimmy- (Laughs) No, he didn’t say anything like that on the set. I also heard about the interview. Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me. They were sung. Just, nothing more than that. He has done a great job in the film. Most of what I know about him now is from interviews.

Q. You were born in Gorakhpur, UP. Have you spent any of your childhood in Lucknow, any childhood memories that you remember so much now? How did the experience of Raja Awasthi’s character in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, days spent in Gorakhpur and Lucknow come in handy?

Jimmy- I am going to Lucknow. Still had gone for filming a few days ago. Still want to go further. Sounds good. There is always an attachment to the place where you spend time. And if you live in that area even among the movie characters, help is definitely available.

Q: How is Jimmy Shergill in real life, like Ani Sharma from ‘Hasil’, Raja Awasthi from ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ or Saheb from ‘Saheb Biwi Gangster’?

Jimmy- I have none of these. (Laughs) I’m not in any character, that’s what I’m in real life. I don’t do characters like me, then they’ll be boring.

Q: You are a big name in Punjabi films. You have not only acted in 14 Punjabi films but also produced 4 films. Also do you plan to make a movie or show in Hindi?

Jimmy- There are many things. But because of this, everything has come to a standstill. Many works are being postponed, pending works are increasing. Once everything is opened then everything will happen slowly. Let’s see, there’s a lot more to the plan now.

Q: We are all locked up in the house because of the Corona epidemic. This OTT platform has led to huge growth. Don’t you think that OTT is diminishing the importance of theater?

Jimmy- You make all these things. It would be wrong to compare when the theater is not open. When the cinema was opened during the hall, there were many conditions and why go into this epidemic endangering the health of the theater. Everyone is wondering why take the risk. But we are very optimistic that things will get better soon. Theaters will open. When everything is back to normal, Tej will return to the theaters.

Q: Your film ‘Collar Bomb’ is being released on OTT. While many actors-directors are still waiting for the cinema to open?

Jimmy- Those people are more optimistic than us. And that’s a good thing. Sooner or later we just hope that soon everything will be normal and people will return to the theater with the same love.