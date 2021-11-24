Jinnah was only a freedom fighter in AAP’s dictionary, said BJP spokesperson and SP leader said – what had happened to Advani

Actually Lal Krishna Advani went on a tour of Pakistan in 2005. There he praised Jinnah by visiting Jinnah’s tomb in Karachi. Regarding this, the SP spokesperson targeted the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are due early next year. In such a situation, a lot of debate is also being seen between the leaders of political parties on TV channels. Let us inform that there was a heated argument between BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Samajwadi Party spokesperson Tariq Ahmed Lari on a private news channel.

In fact, during the debate, the BJP spokesperson accused the SP of doing politics of appeasement and said that those who talk about withdrawing the case against Muslim accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots, giving Friday holidays in schools, should teach the lesson of secularism elsewhere. Don’t be rude here. He said that SP targeted Jinnah that Jinnah is a freedom fighter in the dictionary of you people.

Countering this, the SP spokesperson said, “Then how was Jinnah in Advani ji’s dictionary. What dictionary do they have?” He said that what your minister Swami Prasad Maurya has to say about Jinnah, tell him that too. After this, the spokespersons of both the parties started quarreling with each other.

Let us inform that senior BJP leaders and former Deputy Prime Ministers in the Atal government, Lal Krishna Advani and Swami Prasad Maurya have also praised Mohammad Ali Jinnah in different cases.

What Lal Krishna Advani said: Actually Advani went on a tour of Pakistan in 2005. There he praised Jinnah by visiting Jinnah’s tomb in Karachi. In the visitor’s register, he wrote, ‘There are many such people who have left their indelible mark on history. But there are very few people who really make history, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a rare person among them. My respectful tribute to this great man.”

What Swami Prasad Maurya had said: Swami Prasad Maurya, a minister in the Yogi government, said in 2018 on a dispute related to Jinnah that Jinnah also contributed to the country before the partition. He had said that Jinnah had also fought for freedom along with Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His contribution cannot be denied.

What Akhilesh Yadav said: On 31 October 2021, Akhilesh Yadav had said in a public meeting in Hardoi, UP, ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Mohammad Ali) Jinnah studied from the same institute and became barrister and he got freedom. If they had to struggle for freedom in any way, then they did not back down.