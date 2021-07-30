jio airtel vi provide best recharge plans under Rs 300 which is best mukesh ambani- jio, airtel and vi

Reliance jio, airtel and vodafone idea (vi) are three big private telecom companies and most of the users use their sim. Today we are going to tell you about some cheap recharge plans, which cost Rs 300. However, most of the people of the Rs 150 and Rs 200 recharge plans know that they get a validity of 28 days – these are the benefits.

But today we are going to tell you about the recharge plan coming in less than Rs 300. In these plans, more validity, more data and many benefits are available. However, they do provide enough data on work from home and online classes.

Reliance jio recharge

Reliance Jio, owned by Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani, has a Rs 249 recharge plan for less than Rs 300. The rest of the plan costs less than Rs 200. In the recharge plan of Rs 249, users get 28 days validity. Also, a total of 56 GB internet data is available. Daily 2 GB data is available in this plan. Unlimited calling and 100SMS are available daily under this plan.

airtel recharge plan

Airtel is offering two recharge plans ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 300, which cost Rs 298 and Rs 249. The validity of the plan of both the plans is 28 days. The Rs 298 plan offers 2 GB internet data per day, while the cheaper plan offers 1.5 GB daily data. Unlimited calls are available in both.

vi recharge plan

Like Airtel, Vodafone Idea B is offering two recharge plans ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 300. There is a plan of Rs 249 in this, in which validity of 28 days is available. Also 1.5 GB data is available daily in it. Apart from this, there is a recharge plan of Rs 299, in which 4 GB data is available daily, which is much higher than Jio and Airtel. Its validity is 28 days and it also offers unlimited calling facility.





