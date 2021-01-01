Jio Cheapest 4G Smartphone JioPhone Next Price: So Cheap that Jio’s 4G Smartphone will be in every home! Geophone’s next sale from September 10, purchase for just Rs 500 for every detail

Users across the country are eagerly awaiting Geophone Next. It will be the cheapest 4G smartphone in India. It is being built in partnership with Google and Geo. Geophone Next could emerge as a great option for users who want to transform themselves from a feature phone to a smartphone or who want to buy a low budget 4G smartphone. This phone will be available on September 10th. In that case, if you are thinking of buying this phone, you just have to wait a few days.

Geophone Next is going to be the most affordable of all the smartphones available in the market. But, in addition to regular purchases of Geophone Next, the company wants to offer people different options that will help increase sales of these phones. One of these options is to pre-book the JioPhone Next for less than Rs 500.

Company strategy for JioPhone Next

According to a report, Reliance Jio is partnering with several Indian banks and lending partners to sell JioPhone Next through various Indian payment methods. Telecom company Reliance Jio may collaborate with State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure and DMI Finance. The company’s target for Geophone Next is to sell 50 million units and earn Rs 10,000 crore in the next six months. In such a situation, how the company will sell JioPhone Next becomes essential for the company.

The sales model of JioPhone Next will be very simple. A one-time payment will be made available for this phone. But the Geo company wants the customer to be able to buy this phone at any price. For this, Jio company is working on giving customers the option to buy JioPhone Next by paying some money initially without paying full amount. So let’s learn how.

Geophone next price and sale details

According to reports, Geophone Next will be available in two models. The basic model of Geophone Next will be below Rs 5,000. At the same time, the Geophone Next Advance model will cost around Rs 7,000. Those who want to buy this phone can book this phone by paying Rs.500.

Users will only have to pay 10 percent of the total amount. You will have to pay Rs.500 for the original model and Rs.700 for the advanced model. The remaining payment can be made by installments with a bank or loan partner. Currently, it is not clear whether EMI will include interest in this purchase model.

Reliance Jio has partnered with non-banking finance companies. They are also called NBFC. This will give customers loan options. The credit support deal is said to be worth Rs 2,500 crore. This will mean that customers will be able to afford the phone under finance, but they will have to spend a little more than the regular price of the phone. However, full details are not yet available.

Many reports have suggested that the Geophone Next could start at around Rs 5,000. This information was given by a Twitter user. He had said that the Geophone Next could start at Rs 3,499.

The exact price of Geophone Next has not been officially announced yet. But the company has insisted that the JioPhone Next will be the cheapest Android smartphone in the world. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed during the launch of Geophone Next how Android will enable the next generation affordable handset. It will start with JioPhone Next.

Features of JioPhone Next

Now let’s talk about the features of JioPhone Next. Some of its features have been confirmed. First of all we will tell you the confirmed features. Google services will also be made available. It is claimed that Android software updates will also be offered in Geophone Next. This phone will be introduced with Go Edition of Android. This phone will be based on Android 11.

In JioPhone Next Phone, users will be given a basic experience of Android. Due to Android Go, this fun interface will be very clean. Users can download their favorite apps from the Google Play Store. However, it is also being said that not every app will work in this phone. This will support Google Assistant.

JioPhone Next will also offer a number of features that users will love and will find very useful. Automatic reading of text translation will be provided in this phone. Also, you can quickly switch languages ​​in this phone.

When it comes to camera quality, the rear camera as well as the front camera will be offered in the Geophone Next. It will also have HDR mode and Snapchat lenses. This phone will provide fingerprint sensor facility for the users. This phone will come with dual-SIM.

Regarding the display of JioPhone Next, it is said that the phone can be given a 5.5-inch or 6-inch display. It can come with HD panel. Speaking of the processor, the Qualcomm QM215 chipset can be offered in the JioPhone Next. It will have 64-bit CPU and dual ISP support. Talking about battery backup in the phone, it is expected to offer a battery of 3000 to 4000 mAh.

At a single charge, it will work for one day. Talking about the variant of the phone, it is expected to give 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM. Also, it is expected to be introduced in 16GB or 32GB storage variants. The phone is expected to come with a 13-megapixel primary camera for taking photos. Speaking of selfie camera, the phone can be given an 8 megapixel front camera.