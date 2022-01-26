Jio is offering 1GB data per day and much more in Rs 149 plan

Reliance Jio has recently increased the prices of its recharge plans. But even after this, there are many such offers, which can be beneficial for the customers. The cost of these plans is low and the validity is also being given right. Apart from this, many more plans are being offered towards Jio. If you are also going to recharge, then here are many plans for you, which can be better for you. Here information is being given about the plan around Rs 150.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan

If you want to take a plan with lesser validity, then Jio’s Rs 149 plan gets 20 days validity. 1GB data is given per day in this plan. That is, in this plan you will be given 1 GB data continuously for 20 days. Along with this, unlimited calling and 100 SMS are available on any network in this plan. At the same time, access to Jio apps is also given with this plan in additional benefits.

Jio plan of Rs 152

In this plan of Jio, 28 days validity is being given to you. This plan can be purchased for Rs 152. If you take this plan, then 0.5 GB data is given in it every day. That is, in this plan you are being given 14 GB data for 28 days. Apart from this, unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS are available on any network. Talking about additional benefits, access to Jio apps is also being given for free with this plan.

Rs 179 plan

Similarly, if you want to take a plan of Rs 179, then you are given a validity of 24 days in it. In this plan, you will get a total of 24 GB data. That is, if we talk about every day, then 1 GB data is available per day. Apart from this, unlimited calling and 100 SMS are available daily on any network. Talking about additional benefits, access to Jio apps is also available with this plan.