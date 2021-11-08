Jio is offering very affordable plan 2GB data will be available everyday upto 28 days for Rs 152

Like the Rs 152 plan, Jio has introduced JioPhone Data Add On plans of Rs 52, Rs 72 and Rs 102. The validity of these plans is also up to 28 days from the company. In which total 2 GB data will be available in Rs 22 plan, 6 GB data in Rs 52 plan and 0.5 GB data daily in Rs 72 plan.

Reliance Jio has introduced many exciting affordable plans on Diwali. The company has also listed these plans on its website. Out of which you can take advantage of unlimited data and calling by choosing the plan according to your need. Talking about the most affordable plan of Reliance Jio, it is Rs 152 in which you will get 2 GB data daily for 28 days and you will also get many other benefits in this plan. Let’s know about all the plans of Reliance Jio.

Benefits of Reliance Jio’s Rs 152 plan – This plan of Jio is Jio Phone Data Add On plan. Whose users can use for additional data in JioPhone. Talking about the validity of this plan, you will get 2 GB data daily for 28 days in it. Which is a total of 56 GB. At the same time, facilities like SMS, free calling will not be available from the company in this plan. This plan will be a profitable deal only for those users who have already selected a plan and their daily usage data is less.

Other plans of JioPhone – Like the Rs 152 plan, Jio has introduced JioPhone Data Add On plans of Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72 and Rs 102. The validity of these plans is also up to 28 days from the company. In which total 2 GB data will be available in Rs 22 plan, 6 GB data in Rs 52 plan and 0.5 GB data daily in Rs 72 plan. Along with this, 1 GB data will be available daily for 28 days in the plan of Rs 102.

You will be able to take advantage of JioCinema and Jio TV in these plans – If you use Jio’s plan of Rs 152, 72, 52 and 102. So you will also get a chance to use apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud from the company.

Jio launched new smartphone – Jio has recently launched the much awaited Jio Phone Next in the country. In which 5.45-inch HD + screen with 720×1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass anti-fingerprint coating will be available. The smartphone packs a 13MP snapper at the rear and an 8MP shooter at the front for selfies and video chats. In terms of connectivity, it will get 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.1, a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and Wi-Fi. Jio Phone Next is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB native storage. Along with this, its memory can be increased up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the other hand, talking about its price, you can buy Jio Phone Next for only Rs 6,499.