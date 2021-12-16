Jio launched the cheapest plan of Re 1, 30 days validity with internet data

Recently, all its plans were increased by Reliance Jio. But now Reliance Jio has launched the cheapest plan of Re 1 for its users. 30 days validity is being given in this plan. This plan can be purchased on My Jio app or Jio’s official website.

The Re 1 plan can be found under the "Value" section, which is part of the "Other Plans" tab in the MyJio app.

What is available in this plan

30 days validity is being given in this plan of Jio. And 100MB internet data is being given in it. If once a user hits the data cap, the browsing speed will be reduced to 64kbps. This plan can be more beneficial for those people who use less data and want to keep their Jio SIM active. In this, you are not being given the benefit of free SMS and free calling.

1GB plan for Rs 10

Jio users also use additional data with this plan. If they recharge 10 times, they will get the benefit of 1 GB data for Rs 10, which is currently available for Rs 15. On the other hand, if you recharge 20 times, then you are given 2GB of data.

plan was increased

Recently, after Airtel and Vodafone, Jio has increased its recharge plans by 21 percent. So now the base plan, after the hike, is now Rs 91 instead of Rs 75, and offers 3GB data and 50 SMS for 28 days. The price of Rs 129 plan is now Rs 155. It comes with a validity of 28 days. During this, users also get 2GB and 300 SMS. It was followed by Rs 179 (earlier Rs 149), Rs 239 (earlier Rs 199) and Rs 299 (earlier Rs 249). Validity of up to 28 days and 2GB data is available in all these plans.