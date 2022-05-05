Jio offering Free Disney+Hotstar 3 months subscription just starting Rs 333 along with unlimited call data and free offers

Reliance Jio constantly launches new recharge packs for its customers. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio on Wednesday launched a new prepaid recharge for cricket lovers. Jio has announced that the company will offer free Disney + Hotstar subscription for 3 months to its prepaid customers on select recharges. Jio users can get 3 months Disney + Hotstar membership free with different prepaid plans. Apart from this, these customers will also get unlimited voice, data, SMS and other benefits in the plan, let us tell you that with Disney + Hotstar, users will be able to watch movies, web series and cricket matches absolutely free.

It is worth noting that while giving information on Wednesday evening, Jio said that for the 3-month Disney + Hotstar membership, customers must have an active plan. To avail the new offer, customers will have to recharge with at least one of the required plans. After this they will be able to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar with the same number which they have recharged. An OTP will come on that number of Jio and after that the process of sign-in will be completed.

Jio Cricket Plan worth Rs 333

Let us know that the cheapest cricket plan of Jio is now Rs 333, whose validity is 28 days. With these recharge packs, the company offers 1.5 GB data every day to the customers. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are given in this plan every day. Subscription of Jio apps is also available for free.

Apart from this, Hostar subscription will also be available free in the plans of Rs 583 and Rs 783. The validity of both is 56 and 84 days respectively. 1.5 GB data is available every day in both these plans.

Apart from this, the company also offers Disney + Hotstar subscription in many more recharge packs. The company also offers membership in plans of Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1066, Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199. Let us know that unlimited STD and local voice calls are now offered in all plans of Reliance Jio.