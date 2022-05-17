Jio Phone next price cut biggest dose 2000 rupees available to buy in 4499 rs feaures specifications – Reliance Jio’s new threat! Now new offer announced on JioPhone Next, buy for less than ₹ 4500

Jio Phone next price cut biggest dose 2000 rupees available to buy in 4499 rs feaures specifications – Reliance Jio’s new risk! Now new offer announced on JioPhone Next, buy for less than ₹ 4500

JioPhone Next was launched final yr in November 2021. Jio launched this smartphone for entry-stage customers in less than 10 thousand rupees. This 4G handset of Jio grew to become very talked-about after the launch due to the reasonably priced price. Now with the intention of taking the smartphone to as many individuals as potential, Reliance Jio has announced a new deal on this cellphone. Jio Phone Next could be bought with a reduction of Rs 2,000. The smartphone was launched at Rs 6,499 and is now available for buy at Rs 4,499. If you’re shopping for a smartphone for the primary time or need a secondary finances cellphone then this can be a nice alternative. Know all the things about this offer available on Jio Phone Next.

JioPhone Next Price cut offer

As we talked about, the price of Jio Phone Next smartphone is Rs 6,499. Now Jio has made the cellphone extra reasonably priced by giving a reduction of Rs 2,000. Beneath the improve offer, Jio is giving a reduction on shopping for JioPhone Next by exchanging any previous system. Jio has given info on its web site that on exchanging any previous operating 4G smartphone, clients can take a reduction of two thousand rupees.

JioPhone Next Specifications

JioPhone Next has a 5.45 inch HD show. Corning Gorilla Glass is available for display safety. Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 chipset has been given in this smartphone. On this smartphone of Jio, the corporate has given 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inside storage. The smartphone helps microSD card, which may develop the storage up to 512 GB.

A 3500mAh battery has been offered to give energy to JioPhone Next. Google has promised that the system will proceed to obtain common software program and safety updates.

To shoot images and movies, this smartphone of Jio has a 13-megapixel rear digital camera with LED flash on the rear. On the similar time, an 8-megapixel sensor has been given for selfie lovers. The cellphone runs on Pragati OS, which is a barely modified model of Android 11 GO Version. Many Jio apps come pre-put in in the cellphone. Twin SIM card assist is available in this new 4G Jio smartphone.