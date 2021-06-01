Jio teams up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming company, to launch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 games- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Jio teams up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming firm, to launch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 games- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Reliance Jio has introduced that it has teamed up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming firm, to introduce new video games in its Jio Video games Retailer. Two in style video games that shall be launched on the Jio Video games Retailer are Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3. Beginning with JioFibre customers, Jio has confirmed that these two video games shall be obtainable for obtain and play for all Jio Set-Prime-Field customers, smartphones and extra Jio customers. In accordance to Jio, each Road of Rage 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog are in style in the US and Europe.

Road of Rage 3 is a avenue combating recreation sequence that’s recognized by the identify of Naked Knuckle 3 in Japan. On the different hand, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a half of the SEGA Mega Drive sequence that features “SEGA’s iconic characters”. Jio has additionally revealed that SEGA will customise UI for the two video games for Jio Video games Retailer. Each video games will even be obtainable in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Unbiased Media Belief which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Gadgetclock