Jio vs Airtel vs Vi List of recharge plans that offer Disney + Hotstar – Which recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vi get Disney + Hotstar membership for free, know

There are many recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone idea (vi), which are very special. Plus, these multiple plans cater to different needs. But there are many people who are not able to use their data fully because they do not have a subscription to any video streaming app.

Today we are going to tell you about those recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which not only give more data and validity, but they also give free one year membership of Disney + Hotstar.

jio recharge disney hotstar

Reliance Jio has a recharge plan of Rs 401, in which one year membership of Disney + Hotstar is available. However, the validity of this plan is 28 days. Daily 3 GB data is available in this plan and 6 GB extra data is available in the total plan. Apart from this, there is a recharge plan of Rs 598, which offers 56 days validity and 2 GB data daily. In addition, it also has a membership of Disney + Hotstar. Unlimited calls and some messages are available in both the plans.

airtel recharge disney hotstar

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan offers 56 days validity, unlimited calls. In this, daily 2 GB data and one year membership of Disney + Hotstar VIP is available. Apart from this, the Rs 448 plan also offers daily 3 GB data, validity of 28 days and Disney Plus Hot Star subscription for one year.

Vi recharge disney hotstar

Like Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone-Idea is also offering a one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar recharge plan. Vodafone has a recharge plan of Rs 401, in which disney + hotstar is available with one year membership. Daily 3 GB data and 100 messages are available in this recharge plan. Along with this, unlimited calls are also available in it. Apart from this, there is a Rs 601 recharge plan, which has a validity of 56 days. Daily 3 GB data and unlimited calls are available in this plan.





