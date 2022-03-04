Jobs

Jio vs Airtel vs VI vs BSNL Best Prepaid Plan : These affordable recharge plans of Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vi, will get 2GB data daily, know everything

19 hours ago
Talking about the packs of Jio, Airtel, Wi and BSNL, the plans of these companies are within Rs 200 to Rs 400, in which calling, SMS and 2GB data will be available.

The country’s leading telcos Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL have introduced plans with validity ranging from 18 to 28 days at low prices. In these plans, mobile users will get unlimited calling, free SMS and high-speed data up to 2GB daily. Talking about the packs of Jio, Airtel, Wi and BSNL, the plans of these four companies are within Rs 400, in which calling, SMS and 2GB data will be available. Let us know about the prepaid plans of these four companies…

Jio’s 249 and Rs 299 plans

Jio has introduced two plans with 23 and 28 days validity. In which the 23-day validity plan costs Rs 249. In this, users will get unlimited calling, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS facility. Along with this, users will also be able to use the company’s premium apps in this plan of Jio. On the other hand, in Jio’s Rs 299 plan, users will get 28 days validity in which unlimited calling, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS will be available daily. In this plan of Jio, users will also be able to use Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Bharti Airtel Rs 359 recharge plan

In Bharti Airtel’s Rs 359 plan, users will get 28 days validity. In this plan, users will get unlimited calling, 100 SMS daily and 2 GB data usage per day. Along with this, in this plan of Airtel, users will be able to entertain on Amazon Prime Video on mobile. Along with this, Airtel’s plan will also get the benefit of Xstream Mobile Pack, in which users will also be able to take advantage of Xstream channels Sony Liv, Lionsgateplay, ErosNow, Haichai, ManormaMAX for 28 days. Along with this, you can also take advantage of Rs 100 cashback for Fastag, Wing Music app and free Hello Tool in this pack of Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Rs 359 plan

Vodafone Idea has also introduced a recharge plan for Rs 359 for users like Airtel. In this plan, users will get unlimited calling, 2 GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day. Along with this, in this plan of Vodafone Idea, users will get access to Vi movies and TV, unlimited data facility from 12am to 6am from Monday to Friday and backup of outstanding data for the week on Sundays and Saturdays.

company recharge plan calling data validity
Jio Rs 249 Unlimited 2GB/day 23 days
Jio Rs 299 Unlimited 2GB/day 28 days
airtel Rs 359 Unlimited 2GB/day 28 days
Vodafone Idea Rs 359 Unlimited 2GB/day 28 days
BSNL Rs 397 Unlimited 2GB/day 200 days
BSNL Rs 197 Unlimited 2GB/day/18 days 100 days

BSNL Rs 397 plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering a plan with higher validity than private telecom companies. In BSNL’s Rs 397 plan, users will get 200 days validity, 2 GB data per day and 100 SMS free daily. At the same time, BSNL also has another plan of Rs 197 in which users will get 100 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB data daily for 18 days. Whereas in BSNL’s plan, no OTT platform is available for access for entertainment like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea.


