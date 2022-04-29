JioFiber launches new ‘Entertainment Bonanza’ plans – 6 OTT apps at just Rs 100



Telecom and broadband provider Reliance Jio has come up with a new ‘Entertainment Bonanza’ offer under the JioFiber postpaid category that bundle a maximum of 14 OTT apps into one package for the broadband users.

The company said there will be zero-entry-cost for the new postpaid plan. In this, users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection. Through this, users can access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, these users can access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps.

The full details of the entertainment package

The unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid leading entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included).

The new JioFiber entertainment package include the Rs 100 plan and the Rs 200 plan. While the Rs 100 plan allows users to choose up to 6 OTT apps, the Rs 200 plan gives them access to 14 OTT apps.

The 14 apps are: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema.

For the record, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are conspicuous by their absence in this list. But there are other plans which offer these two platforms. (Check the image below for the various plans).

The various JioFiber postpaid packages. (Image credit: Reliance Jio)

The company said the new plans will be made available to all users from April 22, 2022.

As you can see, if you are on the basic connectivity plan and have opted for Rs 100 entertainment package, your total monthly cost on broadband and OTT subscription can be as low as Rs 499 (Rs 399 + Rs 100).

What existing prepaid and postpaid users need to do

If you are an existing JioFiber postpaid user, you can select your entertainment plan in MyJio app, and pay advance rental for the new plan selected.

Existing JioFiber prepaid users can initiate migration to postpaid plan through MyJio. Once the users verify themselves by entering the OTP on their phone, they just need to select the entertainment plan in MyJio and follow the process.

In case of JioFiber users without STB, they can ask for delivery of free Jio Set Top Box, after they select and pay for the new entertainment bonanza plan.

Jio STB converts any TV into a smart TV. Through Jio STB users can enjoy movies, channels, shows, web series, sports and more from their favorite OTT app.