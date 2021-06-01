JioMeet 3.2.0.7 APK for Android – Download



JioMeet is the Indian version of the Popular Zoom app. It is a cross-platform service, which means it is supported on all major operating systems including the web. JioMeet is a free service and comes with features such as video calls with up to 100 participants, screen-sharing, scheduled meetings, and much more.

You can easily download this app by clicking on the download button above. Once the download finishes than just install the APK file and you will be good to go. The voice and video quality is HD even at lower bandwidths considering India’s problems with slow internet issues. And all your meetings are encrypted and password protected. Ensuring complete privacy and data protection.

Set up meetings and Connect with the JioMeet app

Once you have downloaded and installed the app there are multiple ways to join and host meetings through this app. On the home screen, tap Sign Up and tap Done. On the next screen, you’ll be required to enter an OTP, if you registered via your mobile number. Or you’ll have to verify your email account by visiting your mailbox if you chose to register via email.

You can also sign up for JioMeet through the web. Visit the website, Jio website on Google Chrome or Firefox. Once the site is loaded, hit Sign Up and repeat the earlier steps. If you want to host a meeting through this app then just tap the new meeting button. On the next screen, select if you wish to keep your video on or off.

Below that, you’ll see a toggle that says, Use Personal Meeting ID. Turn it on to generate your personal meeting ID and password. Once done, tap Start Meeting. To invite participants, tap Participants > tap Invite > you can either copy the link and manually share it or you can simply tap the supported app and then select a user to share the link with.

