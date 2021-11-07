JioPhone Next is Made in India, but the battery is written as ‘Made in China’, there is a difference of 100mAh JioPhone Next is in India, but got ‘Made in China’ written on the battery, 100mAh difference turned out

Actually, when the Jio phone did not come, then the company was claiming it to be completely Indian. It was said that it was made by Indians in their own country, but this claim of the company and the details given on the battery seem to show this claim wrong.

Reliance’s Jio’s JioPhone Next doesn’t seem completely Made in India. This is because the company’s claim about the battery and the information given on its sticker has come to the fore. A media report quoted the battery sticker as saying that it is actually 3400 mAh, which is 100 mAh less than the company’s claim. Also, it is made in China instead of its own country.

In the details of the phone’s specifications on the company’s website (www.jio.com), its battery has been told as 3500 mAh. This is a removable LI polymer battery that means it can be taken out of the phone. Its typical value is 3500 mAh, while the rated value is 3400 mAh.

At the same time, in the stickers/details on the phone’s battery, ‘Made in China’ is written on this battery. Meaning it is made in China, while its manufacturing is done by Guangdong Fenghua New Energy Co Ltd. It is clearly written on the battery that it is of DC 3.85V 3400 mAh.

This Jio smartphone flaunts a 5.45” HD screen with 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. Talking about the camera, it has a 13-megapixel rear (primary) camera and an 8-megapixel front (selfie) camera. Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 has been given in the phone, while 32 GB of in-built storage is available with two GB of RAM. This is a dual sim phone. But internet can be run only with the help of Jio SIM.