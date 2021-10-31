JioPhone Next may cost up to eight and a half thousand rupees after two years of EMI, take a look at these Xiaomi and Realme phones before taking a look at these Xiaomi and Realme phones before buying – After two years EMI may cost up to eight and a half thousand rupees JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next will be available from Diwali for Rs 6,499. However, this price will be for customers who buy the phone without installments.

You can buy JioPhone Next for one and a half years i.e. 18 months and 24 months i.e. two years at Easy Monthly Installment (EMI). But it may cost you up to eight and a half thousand rupees then. The interesting thing is that if you take it through installments, then at least it will sit around Rs 7450. However, in this situation, there will be no need to recharge for 18 months.

The company has introduced four types of plans, which include Always-on, Large, XL and XXL. After 24 months EMI and recharge savings, this phone can cost between Rs 7900 to Rs 8524. These include downpayment, EMI x 24, processing fee, recharge saving. At the same time, after 18 months EMI, this smartphone can be found between Rs 7450 to Rs 7918. The minimum EMI for the phone will be Rs 300, while the maximum EMI will be Rs 600.

Customers can also buy JioPhone Next smartphone in installments. Customers will have to pay Rs 1,999 initially for this and the remaining amount can be given in installments of 18 to 24 months.

Customers can also pay JioPhone Next installments along with Jio’s ‘Plans’ charges. For this, the company has also released four different plans. This plan ranges from Rs 300 per month to Rs 600 per month. The two companies said in a joint statement, “This is the first time that an option is being given to buy a low-cost phone through installments. This option makes the purchase price of the phone affordable and almost at par with the price of a normal phone.”

According to the company, this smartphone has been prepared on Qualcomm chipset and will be available at all Jiomart digital retail stores across the country. JioPhone Next will have a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. This phone will come with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory and dual sim slot. The phone will have a 5.45-inch HD touchscreen and a 3500 mAh battery is also provided.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, “I am delighted that the teams at Google and Jio have been able to bring this phone on time during the festival to Indians. We have been successful despite the challenges of the global supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said, “I have always believed deeply in the power of the digital revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 135 crore Indians. Earlier we did it through internet and this time we will do it again through smartphone.”

Well, if you are thinking of buying the JioPhone Next, then you have a few other options as well. The Chinese company Redmi’s 9A (Redmi 9A) is available for Rs 6799 and the battery is also available in 5000 mAh, which is more than Jio’s phone. Not only this, Realme C11 can also be a great option. The price of this phone is Rs 6699.