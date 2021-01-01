JioPhone Next Mukesh Ambani Cheapest 4G Phone: Jio Phone Next Will Be A Milestone To Achieve Mukesh Ambani’s Goal! See how and what the plan is – Geophone Next Reliance Cheap 4G Smartphone Targets Over 500 Million Customers With Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s telecom company Reliance Jio is bringing its cheapest 4G phone Geophone Next on September 10 this month. Meanwhile, analysts believe that this is good for the Mukesh Ambani-led company, as it is a move to take an even bigger lead over Geo’s rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Let us know that Reliance Jio is the leading telecom company in India in terms of total customers. Geo currently has 437 million subscribers, while its closest rival Airtel has 352 million subscribers.



Event Moment Event 2021 has been fixed, all eyes are on these products including iPhone 13 series, see details

However, in terms of active customers, Geo has 340 million, compared to Airtel’s 343 million. This is an active customer rate of 78%, which is far from Airtel’s 97.6%.

Reliance Jio is trying to increase the number of customers

Analysts suggest that JioPhone Next is the company’s attempt to cross 500 million subscribers. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) together have around 300 million 2G subscribers and converting them to 4G is a daunting task.

Also read-Hint! Hackers are tracking your bank account, stealing financial information with the help of Windows 11 Alpha malware attack

JioPhone next price in India (expected)

JioPhone Next is the company’s cheapest 4G smartphone for customers. It will be India’s cheapest 4G smartphone built in partnership with Google and Geo. According to some reports, the Xiaomi Phone Next will be available in two models.

While the basic model costs less than Rs 5,000, the advanced model can cost around Rs 7,000. Those who want to buy this phone can book it for just Rs.500.

Also read-To get a new laptop, Acer Swift X has arrived, up to 15 hours of powerful battery and latest processor, see price-features

Geo SIM-locked smartphones are coming

Geo is adopting a more aggressive strategy to increase its customer base. According to a report by ET Telecom, Geo has teamed up with leading smartphone makers Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and HMD Global to sell Geo SIM-locked smartphones.

Explain that SIM-lock will prevent smartphone users from using the phone with any other telecom SIM card. So if you buy a SIM-locked smartphone from Jio, you will not be able to install Airtel’s SIM card. The report further states that this SIM-locked smartphone will be subsidized by Geo.

Also read-Redmi’s cheap TWS earbuds with design like AirPods, get up to 20 hours of battery life, see price

The following features of JioPhone

Will work on a customized version of the Android operating system, which Geo and Google have jointly developed specifically for the Indian market. Tell us that the phone will be equipped with high-tech features like voice assistant, language translation, screen text automatic read-aloud and smart camera with augmented reality filter. For users who can’t read content in their own language, the phone will allow users to translate all the content on their screen with the tap of a button. In addition, the content will be read in their own language.

Speaking of the display, this smartphone will have a 5.5-inch display, which is equipped with HD resolution. This smartphone is equipped with a fast, high quality camera that will click clear photos even at night and in low light. The phone can be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor.