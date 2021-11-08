JioPhone Next will alert if EMI is not paid on time, can also “lock device” preloaded feature, know- details

Your JioPhone Next phone can be locked under the ‘Device Lock’ feature if the EMI is not paid. After locking, you will not be able to do anything on your phone, if you want to use it again, then first you have to pay the EMI of the month.

Reliance Jio has recently launched JioPhone Nex. There is a special feature in this that if you do not pay the EMI of this phone on time, then it will alert you first. And even then, your JioPhone Next phone can be locked under the ‘Device Lock’ feature if the EMI is not paid. After locking, you will not be able to do anything on your phone, if you want to use it again, then first you have to pay the EMI of the month. Here information will be given about this feature of this device, how it works.

This device works like this

The ‘Device Lock’ feature can be implemented in JioPhone Next through a dedicated system application and if you buy the phone through EMI, it will already be present in the phone. You won’t be able to delete it, it will remind you that you have to pay to continue using the phone. Even if you are paying EMI amount on time, you cannot withdraw it. However, it is not clear whether the app will trigger a complete lockdown of the phone in case of untimely payments or if select services will be shut down.

Jio phone next can bring home by paying so much money

JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499, but users can also buy it through EMI by paying a convenience fee of Rs 501 with a down payment of Rs 1999, after which they can choose from multiple EMI plans including voice and data services. Huh. In this, EMI of 300 to 500 and above has been given, in which recharge plan is also given.

Not using such app for the first time

This is not the first time that phone makers have implemented pre-loaded measures to restrict access in case of payment defaults. Even Google was reportedly developing an app for creditors that would lock users from their phones in case of untimely payments to companies.