JioTV – Live TV 6.0.9 APK for Android – Download



The most important thing with a TV streaming app is the content that it can provide. With the JioTV app, you have an impressive 583 channels to choose from, for entertainment on your android phone in India. This includes channels like Jio Events, Jio 1, Jio Sports.

The JioTV app offers 39 HD English channels, so for all the English movie fans who like Hollywood blockbusters this app is for you. And If you tend to watch mostly English TV shows and movies then you are in luck. Jio TV will give you access to many of the channels that you’re probably looking for, including HBO HD, with a few exceptions such as Start World and Zee Cafe.

TV Channels on the JioTV app

Reliance Jio has its own standalone video streaming app, named the Jio Cinema. It offers a great selection of movies as well. If you’re more interested in movies, Jio Cinema with its TV VOD side of things. So if you are going on a long trip or a flight having this app as your travel buddy might ease those hours.

Jio Cinema will cater to your video-on-demand needs. And Jio TV will focus on live TV especially sports. Launching the app will take you straight to the program guide. You can set up your favorites, and see your recent channels, or scroll vertically to see more channels, and horizontally to see what’s coming next.

Scrolling through the app is pretty simple and straightforward. Drop-down menus let you select the categories and languages, and there’s a simple button to tap to list only HD channels. So for quick entertainment download the app now by clicking on the download button above.

Let us know how you use the JioTV app and what is your favorite thing about it in the comments section below. For more info about the app, you can visit the official developer’s website. If JioTV isn’t for you then you can choose from other TV stream apps such as Netflix, or YouTube TV.