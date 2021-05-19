JIPMER Interview Date 2021 for Anaesthesia Technician Post Rescheduled @jipmer.edu.in, Check New Date
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Schooling and Analysis (JIPMER), Puducherry has launched the interview date for Anaesthesia Technician Post on its official websitet – jipmer.edu.in. Check particulars.
JIPMER Interview Date 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Schooling and Analysis (JIPMER), Puducherry has rescheduled the interview date for Anaesthesia Technician Post. JIPMER has determined to conduct the interview in video conferencing mode. All such candidates who’ve utilized for Anaesthesia Technician posts can verify the brief notification relating to the Interview Schedule out there on the the official web site of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Schooling and Analysis (JIPMER) – jipmer.edu.in.
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Schooling and Analysis (JIPMER) will now conduct the interview for Anaesthesia Technician Post on 28 Could 2021. Earlier the interview was scheduled on 20 Could 2021 which has been postponed.
In keeping with the brief notification, as a result of ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, the interview shall be held by way of video conferencing. Now candidates are suggested for to not ship laborious copy of the applying by postal/courier/by hand.
Candidates should ship the scanned copy of their utility and supporting paperwork to [email protected] with the applying for Anesthesia Technician on contract foundation because the e-mail topic. The final date for receiving purposes by on-line is earlier than 09.00 A.M on 27 Could 2021.
Candidates can verify the small print of interview schedule and different with the notification out there on the official web site. You’ll be able to verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.
Direct Hyperlink for JIPMER Interview Date 2021 for Anaesthesia Technician Post
Find out how to Obtain: JIPMER Interview Date 2021 for Anaesthesia Technician Post
- Go to the official web site of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Schooling and Analysis (JIPMER) i.e.-jipmer.edu.in
- Click on on the hyperlink “Interview Postponement Discover beneath JAL Basis on contract foundation within the DEPT. OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY, JIPMER” given on the House Web page.
- A New Window will open the place you’re going to get the PDF of the Quick Notification relating to the postponement of interview.
- Take Print Out of the identical and save a replica for future reference.
