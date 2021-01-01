JIPMER Recruitment RA 2021, JIPMER Junior Nurse Recruitment 2021, JIPMER Junior Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification





Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Training and Analysis (JIPMER) Jobs 2021 Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Publish Graduate Medical Training & Analysis, JIPMER has invited software for 19 posts of Analysis Assistant, Junior Nurse and different for INDO-US TB Venture. and eligible candidates can seem in walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 Could 2021.

Candidates with requisite academic qualification together with Grasp Diploma/M.Com/MBA with extra eligibility as talked about within the notification can apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Particulars for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

JIP/PSM/INDOUSTB/NP/2021/82

Dated: 15 Could 2021

Vital Date for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 25 Could 2021

Emptiness Particulars for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Analysis Assistant-04

Junior Nurse-03

Venture Technical Officer-01

Venture Technical Officer (Regularotory Coordinator)-01

Technical Assistant-01

Technical Assistant (Finance)-01

Analysis Affiliate-01

Lab Technician-01

Senior Technical Assistant (Lab)

Driver-1

Eligibility Standards for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Academic Qualification

Analysis Assistant-Grasp Diploma in Social work/Sociology from a acknowledged College.

Minimal 3 Years e expertise in TB Analysis o

tasks from a acknowledged establishment/hospital.

Junior Nurse-B.Sc. Nursing from a acknowledged college.

Minimal 2 years work expertise in a reputed institute/hospital.

Venture Technical Officer-Grasp in MPH/Life science from a acknowledged college.

Minimal 2 12 months of expertise in Nationwide/Worldwide analysis tasks.

Venture Technical Officer (Regularotory Coordinator)-Grasp in MPH/Life Science from a acknowledged college.

Technical Assistant (Finance)-M.Com/ MBA Finance.

Technical Assistant (Finance)-B.Com with 1 12 months of expertise in Administration/ Finance and Accounts work.

Examine the notification hyperlink for particulars of the academic qualification for the posts.

The right way to Obtain: JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification-PDF

Go to the official web site of Jawaharlal Institute of Publish Graduate Medical Training and Analysis (JIPMER)- i.e. jipmer.edu.in

Go to the Announcement Part obtainable on the house web page.

Click on on the link-On-line Interview for numerous posts beneath INDO US TB PROJECT within the Division of Preventive and Social Medication, JIPMER on the house web page.

You’ll get the PDF of the notification for RA, Junior Nurse and different Posts Publish.

Take Print Out of outcome and save a duplicate for future reference.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

The right way to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 Notification:

and eligible candidates can ship their 2 web page CV as talked about within the notification to the mail ID: [email protected] on or earlier than 25 Could 2021.