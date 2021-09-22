Jitan Ram Manjhi: Jitan Ram Manjhi has also spoken to Allah outside

Under the Madhya Pradesh Government’s new education policy 2020, a curriculum has been developed in colleges called ‘Practical Philosophy of Ramcharitmanas’. Under the new syllabus there will be a complete paper in the name of practical knowledge of Ramcharit Manas, in which students will be made to study the ideals related to Ramcharit Manas. Bihar’s BJP leaders, like Madhya Pradesh, have demanded the inclusion of Ramayana in the curriculum of schools and colleges in Bihar.



Jeetan Ram Manjhi while addressing a gathering had said that karma is pooja. He said that Mahatma Gandhi also said that one who works is great. Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “It is not like we go to the temple and ring the bell and go to the mosque and remember Allah by shouting, as if Allah has become deaf.

Jeetan Ram Manjhi, head of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), said he did not believe that Lord Ram was a living and great man. Not only this, Jitan Ram Manjhi also said that he does not believe that the story in Ramayana is true. But he certainly supports what is said in the Ramayana. He said that good things have been said for the people in Ramayana, these things create a great personality. There are many verses in Ramayana that inspire us to walk on the right path. He said that education is in favor of including what is said in Ramayana. Political rhetoric has intensified after Manjhi’s statement.

The BJP has advised Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi, who questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Former BJP MLA and state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said that Jeetan Ram Manjhi, who raised questions on Marita Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram, should recite Ramayana. Doing so will remove the confusion in their minds. Prem Ranjan Patel said that NASA also acknowledged the existence of Ram Setu and when the Archaeological Department excavated the Ram Janmabhoomi, the remains of the temple were found there. Only those who deny the existence of Ram are making such statements for the purpose of stating this. But it is certain that if those who question the existence of Lord Rama recite the Ramayana, a feeling of devotion to Lord Rama will also form in their minds.



There has been no reaction from the JDU after Jeetan Ram Manjhi raised questions on the existence of Merida Purushottam Shri Ram. However, on Tuesday, JDU leader and Bihar Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary, while responding to a demand for reading Ramcharitamanas in Bihar’s school colleges, said there was no ban on reading Ramayana and Gita. He had also said that no such proposal had reached him to include Ramcharitamanas in the curriculum of schools and colleges in Bihar. On Tuesday, BJP leaders had demanded the Bihar government to include Ramcharitmanas in the curriculum of schools and colleges in Bihar like in Madhya Pradesh. But JDU leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday seems to be refraining from reacting to the statement.

Jeetan Ram Manjhi is with BJP in NDM. He has said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Rama does not exist. Now the BJP should be told that those who declare in the name of Lord Rama and do politics in the name of Lord Rama should tell who Jitan Ram Manjhi is looking at. Ramcharitamanas Merida Purushottam shows the character and character of Shri Ram and the existence of Ramcharitamanas. Therefore, it is not appropriate to question the existence of Lord Merida Purushottam Shri Ram. RJD says that everyone considers Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his existence is among the people today.

The Congress did not openly react when former Bihar Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi questioned Rama’s existence. But Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said that India is a religious country of sages. All religions are respected here and people believe in all religions. The government wants to decide whether to include Ramcharitmanas in Bihar’s school and college curriculum.