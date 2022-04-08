Jitendra had gone to give Sanjeev Kumar love letter to Hema Malini had written his name after seeing the actress.

Jitendra, popularly known as Jumping Jack in Bollywood, is an actor who has given many hits. At the age of 80, Jitendra is so fit that he competes with young actors. Although Jitendra has done more than 200 films, but there are many funny stories related to his life. One of the most funny anecdote is when Sanjeev Kumar sent his love letter to Jitendra to give his love letter to Hema Malini.

When Jitendra reached Hema’s house with the love letter, he fell in love with Hema Malini at first sight. Jitendra saw Hema, cut Sanjeev’s name from the love letter and wrote his name. Two days later, Jitendra reached Hema’s house to get married with relatives and pandit. When Jitendra’s wife Shobha came to know about this, she created a ruckus at Hema’s house.

Jitendra’s father used to supply jewelery in the film industry. Sometimes Jitendra also used to lend a hand in his father’s work. Jitendra sometimes used to deliver the jewelery to Shantaram. One day Shantaram cast Jitendra in the film Navrang, but in this film he dressed up as the main lead actress Sandhya and acted as a body double for him. Actually, no girl was ready for a scene jumping from the fire, so Jitendra, who was on the set, took up this responsibility, he took the girl’s getup and shot…

Film Farz made Jitendra a superstar: Impressed by Jitendra’s help, Shantaram gave him the lead role in the film ‘Geet Gaya Patharon Ne’, which was Jitendra’s first film. After this, he played the character of Indian James Bond in a film. The name of the film was ‘Farz’, this film made Jitendra a superstar. The trend of Jitendra’s T-shirt and white shoes in the song ‘Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq’ from this film became very popular in Bollywood and this dressing trend gave Jitendra a different identity in the industry. Due to Jitendra’s dancing style, he came to be called Jumping Jack. Jitendra was the only actor to do remake films at that time.

Love happened at the age of 14: At the age of just 14, Jitendra Kapoor had given heart to Shobha Kapoor, both of them got married after being in a relationship from 1956-74. The couple has two children Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. It was only after this marriage that Jitendra was giving heart to Hema Malini.

When wife’s Karva Chauth saved Jitendra’s life: In 1975, Shobha had kept a fast of Karva Chauth for Jitendra, but on the same day he had to leave for shooting. When his flight got delayed, Jitendra reached home from the airport to break his wife’s fast. When it was time for the flight, Shobha insisted and stopped them at home. Jitendra even called back the make-up artist and decided to leave the next day. When Jitendra looked towards the airport from his house in Pali Hill, there was a huge fire. Shortly after, news came that the Indian Airlines flight on which Jitendra was about to go has crashed.

Coming back after bankruptcy twice: At the beginning of Jitendra’s career, he used to get 100 rupees a month, but today this Jitendra is the owner of property worth 1512 crores. In an acting career of 40 years, Jitendra stood on the verge of bankruptcy twice. To overcome this loss, Jitendra did 60 films back-to-back, mostly remakes.

Jitendra has not appeared in films for years, yet he earns 200-300 crores annually through his home production, Balaji Telefilms, Alt Entertainment, Balaji Motion Picture. Jitendra has many luxury properties in Mumbai and other cities, but the house he lives in is worth Rs 90 crores.