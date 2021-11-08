Jitendra had reached London to meet Shobha Kapoor after lying to his family members, started crying after seeing him.

Superstar Jitendra used to be in a lot of discussion about his different style and acting. At the peak of his career, he married Shobha Kapoor in the year 1974. However, earlier Jitendra had also expressed his love for Hema Malini. Even both of them were going to get married, but Dharmendra had reached Madras and Shobha Kapoor was also present with him. Shobha and Jitendra also dated each other for a long time.

Jitendra had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘After working for a long time, I made up my mind to rest for some time. Shobha was an air hostess during that time and was in London. I lied to the family members that I am going out to shoot. After that I reached London to meet Shobha. I also stayed in the same hotel where Shobha was staying. One day I rang the bell of its room and after opening the door, she started crying. Because it was a surprise to him.

Jitendra had further told, ‘I was going to Madras to shoot a film. Shobha said that today is Karva Chauth. But I was adamant on leaving and made him understand that it was very important for me to go. The flight was at 7 pm. When I went to the airport, I came to know that the flight is late. I told that the flight will leave at 8 or 9 in the night, then check outside whether the moon is coming out or not. I reached back home. View from my house to the airport. When I came back he didn’t let me go. Later it was found that that flight has crashed.

During this, Ekta Kapoor was also present in the show. Ekta Kapoor had told, ‘When an actor starts asking for too much money, my mother tells me to remove this actor. Later, I force her to have an accident on the show and show her the way out. Jitendra says, ‘Actually I am the chairman of the company, but my company does not run at all. It is all about unity and beauty.