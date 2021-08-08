Jitendra Singh Bablu, who burnt Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s house, has left the party of Mayawati and joined Narendra Modi party BJP

All political parties are making their preparations for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Parties have started doing manipulations to improve their political equation. In this sequence, Ayodhya’s Bahubali leader Jitendra Singh Bablu was included in the BJP on Wednesday. Jitendra Singh Bablu is a former MLA of Bikapur assembly seat in Ayodhya. He is accused of burning down the house of Rita Bahuguna Joshi. BJP MP has raised questions on this news. He said that I am shocked.

Actually, Jitendra Singh Bablu, who came to BJP from BSP, is accused of burning the house of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Rita Bahuguna Joshi questioned the inclusion of Jitendra Singh in BJP and said, ‘I am shocked to see this news on social media. Because I remember very well in July 2009 when my house was burnt. It was Jitendra Singh Bablu who took the lead in running that house. Taking forward his point, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that he has also been found to be an accused in the investigation. I am sure that he kept my party in jeopardy. Didn’t tell the truth to him and joined the party.

The BJP MP said that the doors of the Bharatiya Janata Party are open for everyone. Expressing confidence in the party president, he said, “I am sure that the party president may not have been aware that he has a criminal background.” Especially he is accused of burning down my house. He said that I will talk to the National President and the State President in this regard. I would appeal to them to dissolve their membership.

#BSP Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi is shocked at the induction of the Bahubali leader Jitendra Singh Bablu in the BJP. @swatantrabjp @sunilbansalbjp @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/B4Kf4tJd4p — Pankaj Jha (@pankajjha_) August 4, 2021

Please tell that when Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s house was set on fire, she used to be the state president of Congress at that time. This is the case of BSP rule. When Rita Bahuguna Joshi made a remark on the then Chief Minister Mayawati, after which she came under the target of BSP workers.

It was only after this remark that on July 9, 2019, his Lucknow house was set ablaze with vandalism. In this case, apart from former BSP MLA Jitendra Singh Bablu and BSP leader Intezar Ahmed, many names had also come up. In this case, an FIR was also registered against Jitendra Singh at Hussainganj police station in Lucknow. He was also arrested after his name surfaced in the investigation.





