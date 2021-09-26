Jitin Prasad News: Why did BJP give the post of Cabinet Minister to Jitin Prasad

Highlights Jitin Prasad, who joined the BJP from the Congress, became a cabinet minister in the Yogi government

As Jitin joined the BJP, discussions were underway to make him a minister.

The big question is how much Jitin Prasad will benefit the BJP by becoming a Brahmin face.

Opposition parties have started calling the BJP ‘anti-Brahmin’

Lucknow

The long-awaited cabinet expansion of the Yogi government finally came after months of speculation. Every time he was arrested, it happened and Jitin Prasad, who left the Congress and joined the BJP, got the cabinet post. These predictions were also being made as the party needed to put a bright Brahmin face in front of it before the 2022 Assembly elections. Under the same strategy, Jitin was brought from the Congress to the BJP in June this year.

As soon as Jitin joined the BJP, there was speculation that he would be made a minister in the government. Last month, Jitin Prasad’s family came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even then, he was likely to be made a minister in the MLC and later in the government. Eventually, these speculations came true and Jitin Prasad got the ministerial post. The big question is, can Jitin, who has been given a big post, meet the needs of the BJP? After all, what is the reason for appearing to be trying to keep the Brahmins happy? After all, why was only Jitin Prasad given cabinet status among the ministers sworn in on Sunday?

BJP accused Brahmins of ‘atrocities’

In fact, the Opposition has started misleading the voters in this constituency by accusing the Yogi government of ‘atrocities’ on Brahmins. BSP and Samajwadi Party have increased the tension of BJP by holding enlightened class conferences in different districts. At such a time, giving Jitin Prasad a cabinet post is being seen as the BJP’s answer. However, before the expansion of the cabinet, 9 ministers (17 per cent) in the 53-member cabinet come from the Brahmin community. Among them are Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma and Law Minister Brijesh Pathak.

BJP is trying to change the ‘anti-Brahmin’ image before the elections

In the last few months, the way in which the Opposition has started calling the BJP ‘anti-Brahmin’, the BJP has given the first Kheri MP Ajay Mishra Teni a higher post as Home Minister at the Center and now Jitin Prasad has been made a cabinet minister in the Yogi government. Jitin Prasad was very active in the Congress for the welfare of the Brahmins. He connected the Brahmin youth with him by setting up an organization called Brahmin Chetna Parishad. He also raised the issue of establishment of Brahmin Welfare Board in UP.

Why was it necessary to attract Brahmins?

Until the 2017 elections, Brahmin voters were nothing more than a vote bank. The number of Brahmin voters in UP is around 10 per cent. Narayan Dutt Tiwari became the last Brahmin Chief Minister of the state 30 years ago. Since the BJP government was formed in 2017, opposition parties have alleged that Brahmins are being persecuted under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who hails from the Rajput community. Opposition groups called for a by-election against the Rajputs, and the Samajwadi Party-Congress, led by Mayawati, launched a concerted effort to win over the Brahmins.

Brahmin love was awakened in the backward and Dalit parties

BSP supremo Mayawati has been identified as a Dalit leader, while Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party is considered a Yadav-Muslim party. But these two big leaders have focused on Brahmins in the last month. The BSP has tried to improve its political equation by starting a Brahmin convention from Ayodhya. Mayawati has handed over the responsibility of cultivating Brahmins to party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and former minister Nakul Dubey. Seeing the BSP’s activism, the Samajwadi Party also changed its strategy and decided to hold a Brahmin Parishad. The Samajwadi Party has also set up a five-member committee to make the oppression of Brahmins a political weapon.

Is the arrival of Jitin alone enough to reduce the resentment of the Brahmins?

Now that the BJP has played a big game by making Jitin Prasad a cabinet minister, the question arises as to whether giving Jitin a big post in the Yogi government will be enough to please the Brahmins. This question arises because if you look at Jitin Prasad’s election journey, he has lost 3 consecutive elections from his traditional seats. He lost the Dhaurahara constituency in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also tried his luck in the 2017 Assembly elections. Opponents of Jitin are accusing him of not getting votes in his name as he belongs only to the Brahmin caste.

Will making Jitin a ‘Brahmin face’ backfire?

Ajay Mishra Teni was made Union Minister and Jitin Prasad was made Cabinet Minister in the state to please the Brahmin class of BJP, their displeasure should not be taken into account! In fact, the BJP has been accused of ignoring senior party leaders, former BJP state president and four-time MLA Laxmikant Bajpayee. Political analysts say that during the four-and-a-half years of the government, it was not right for Laxmikant Bajpayee to be made an MLC, and today Jitin Prasad, who came from another party, became an older Brahmin leader. Suddenly, Laxmikant Bajpayee’s name came to prominence after Jitin became a minister. If the BJP ignores the Brahmins for so many days and remembers the Brahmins 4 months before the elections, it is true that the party may suffer instead of making a profit.