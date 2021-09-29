Jitin Prasad on the crisis of the Congress: Jitin Prasad, the Cabinet Minister in the Yogi government on the ongoing quarrel in the Congress

Big and old leaders across the country are constantly siding with the Congress. Meanwhile, Jitin Prasad, once a strong Congressman and now a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has attacked the Congress. Jitin has said that veterans who have fought for the country are being shown the way out of the Congress, only to understand what is going on in the Congress.In a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP leader Jitin Prasad said the veterans who fought for the country have been shown the way out, while those who talk of dividing the country and Kashmir are not part of India. They are becoming consultants. So you can understand what is going on in Congress.

The Congress is releasing one veteran after another

In fact, it is difficult for the Congress to save its own base in Punjab. For the last few days, the Congress organization in Punjab has been under constant pressure. First, as per the directions of the High Command, the departure of Capt. Amarinder Singh, then until Channy became the Chief Minister, the ball was in the court of the Congress. At the same time, after the resignation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu, who had created panic in Punjab politics two days ago, the problems of the Congress have increased again. Apart from this, Captain Amarinder Singh has also announced his resignation from the party today.

The family members are Congressmen Jitin Prasad

Jitin Prasad is the son of senior Congress leader Jitendra Prasad. In 2001, he joined the Indian Youth Congress. In the year 2004, Jitin Prasad reached the Lok Sabha for the first time by winning from Shahjahanpur constituency. Jitin Prasad was made Union Minister in the UPA-1 government. He was one of the youngest faces to become a minister. In 2009, Jitin Prasad contested and won from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency. In UPA-2, Jitin Prasad was given charge of important ministries like Petroleum and Roads and Transport. Jitin Prasad lost the 2014 elections. Jitin Prasad’s name has been included in the list of young leaders close to Rahul Gandhi.

The swearing in ceremony of seven ministers in UP, find out who became the minister