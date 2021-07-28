J&J Vaccine Shelf-Life Extended by F.D.A. to Six Months

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday agreed to allow Johnson & Johnson to extend the shelf life of its coronavirus vaccine to six months.

The FDA decision came as state health officials grew concerned about whether doses of the vaccine would expire and be wasted. Vaccines were previously scheduled to expire after four and a half months.

In a letter, the FDA said its ruling was “applicable to lots that may have expired before this letter of approval was issued” and had been stored at the correct temperature, between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, or 35, 6 and 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can be stored in normal refrigeration, which has helped states reach more isolated communities where it can be difficult to manage a two-dose vaccine like those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both should be stored at much lower temperatures.