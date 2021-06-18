JK Bank Recruitment 2021 For Translator’s Post – JK Bank Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of translator, graduate pass apply

J&Ok Bank Recruitment 2021: J&Ok Bank has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Translator, any graduate pass candidate can apply for these posts below the launched notification. candidates can apply for these posts by the official web site of J&Ok Bank, jkbank.web. You possibly can apply by visiting The final date to apply is 14 July 2021.

Choice Course of: Candidates will likely be chosen on the foundation of their Interview with Qualification, Expertise & Abilities.

Appointment on Contract Foundation: The candidates will likely be chosen for these posts on contract foundation for a interval of three years. No renewal will likely be finished after the expiry of the interval.

tips on how to apply

and eligible people can apply on-line for the posts by visiting the official web site of J&Ok Bank. People ought to observe that the final date to apply is 14th July 2021. candidates could apply on-line at Bank’s official web site https://www.jkbank.com by profession hyperlink on or earlier than 14 July 2021.