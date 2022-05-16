JK Rowling blasts masked trans activists for attacking feminist protester



Creator of “Harry Potter” JK Rowling A feminist protester praised for standing her floor towards a mob of trans activists on the Emmeline Pankhurst statue in Manchester, UK, saying the famed chief of the British suffragette motion would “be proud.”

“I by no means anticipated the proper aspect of historical past to incorporate so many individuals in masks intimidating and assaulting girls, did you?” Rowling mentioned on Twitter. “However she by no means dropped her flag. Emmelline could be proud.”

Rowling shared the video of what seemed to be a lone feminist protester waving a purple, white and inexperienced suffragette flag being attacked by a number of trans activists, with police ultimately intervening to interrupt up the scuffle.

Members of the Manchester Trans Rise Up group dressed up in balaclavas and black outfits held protests on the statue over the weekend, drawing some counter-protests from feminist teams, in accordance with reporting from GB Information.

The lady seemed to be affiliated with a bunch referred to as Standing For Ladies, who’ve been talking out about girls’s rights within the Manchester space.

“There is no such thing as a battle between girls’s rights and our ideology,” Rowling mentioned in one other submit concerning the incident. “To show it, we have dressed up as ninjas to dam public entry to a statue of a suffragette. We’re assured this has performed wonders for our trigger and positively is not an unintentionally hilarious personal objective.”

The incident is not the primary time Rowling has been in battle with trans rights activists, with the writer regularly receiving backlash for her protection of feminism and organic girls.

Trans activists have responded in threatening methods to the famed writer, going as far as to indicate up in entrance of her home and submit her handle on-line.

However Rowling has refused to again down regardless of the backlash, vowing to not cease talking out.

“I’ve now acquired so many demise threats I might paper the home with them, and I have not stopped talking out,” Rowling mentioned after her residence handle was posted on-line. “Maybe – and I am simply throwing this on the market – one of the simplest ways to show your motion is not a menace to girls, is to cease stalking, harassing and threatening us.”