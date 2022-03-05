JKBOSE 10th, 12th results 2021: Leh and Kargil division 10th, 12th results announced on jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2021 for Leh and Kargil divisions. Students appearing for JKBOSE Leh and Kargil Division Examination 2021 can view their results by visiting JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.nic.in. Students will need their roll number to check the results.JKBOSE had earlier announced the results of Jammu Winter Division 10th on 19th February 2022 and Class 10 results of Kashmir Division on 16th February 2022. You can see below how to check the results. Below is a direct link to check the results of 10th and 12th.

Learn how to check the result of JKBOSE 10th, 12th

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Board – jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Results tab and go to Kashmir section.

Step 3: On this page, 10th, 12th Kargil and Leh section results 2021 links will be available.

Step 4: Click on your section and class results link.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and captcha code here.

Step 6: Your 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check it out and download.

Click on this link to check the result of JKBOSE 10th, 12th 2021-

Important advice to students

Students checking their JKBOSE Result 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh are advised to download the marksheet from the website before deleting it. Students will have to cross-check the required details written on the mark sheet and print a copy for future needs. Students need to visit the official website to get the latest updates and more information.