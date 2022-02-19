JKBOSE 10th Result 2021: Jammu Division 10th Result Announced, check here – jkbose 10th Result 2021 Announced on jkbose.nic.in Check Direct Link

Education

The Board of School Education of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the results of the 10th examination (JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021) for the Jammu Division. The result of class 10th (JKBOSE 10th result 2021) has been published on the official website jkbose.nic.in. Students can easily view your results by visiting this website. Students only need to submit their roll number to see the results. Secondary examinations were conducted from November 20 to December 6, 2021.

Result of JKBOSE 10V 2021 from this direct link Check

Students can view the results by clicking on the link below.
JKBOSE Class 10 J section results direct link

Check JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 with these steps

Step 1: To view the results of X, students first go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the link for the results of Class 10 AR-2021 (WZ) J section given on the home page.
Step 3: Then submit your roll number.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.

Earlier, JKBOSE had announced Class 10 results for Kashmir division on February 16 and Class XII results on February 8. In 10th, 19 students got highest marks. Out of 72,684 candidates, about 78% passed the examination. A total of 19 students scored 500 marks out of 500, including 13 girls. 78.14 per cent boys and 78.74 per cent girls passed.

In 12th Science, Mohammad Sahim Mir topped the list with 496 (99.2%) marks, followed by Sanya Rasool Malik with 98.4% and Simrati Sharma with 98.4%. Apart from this, five students have secured third position with 98.2 percent marks.

