jkbose 10th Result 2022: JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: Expect good marks from girls in 10th after 12th, learn how to check results – jkbose 10th Result 2022 Government Result for Kashmir Division will be announced on jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of Class XII. After the results of class 10 of Kashmir section are announced, students can go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.nic.in and view their results. Results may be announced soon. After the results are announced, the website may go down for a while as a large number of students visit at the same time. In this case students can try again after waiting for some time.Step 1: After the announcement of JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir Division Results 2022, one has to visit jkbose.nic.in.Step 2: On the home page, the link ‘JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division’ will be activated, click on it.Step 3: Now login using your login credentials.Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.Step 5: Check it out, download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

School resumes: Schools will start in this state from tomorrow, know these important guidelines

Expect good performance from the girls again

Like last year, this year too the girls are expected to pass the 10th with good marks. According to the JKBOSE Matriculation Result 2021, last year the pass percentage of girls was 81.02 while that of boys was 75 percent.

HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: Result of 10th V will come up to this date, as you can see

How was the result of class XII?

Out of 72,000 students who sat for JKBOSE Class XII examination for Kashmir division in November-December 2021, 75% students have passed the examination. According to the merit list released by JKBOSE for the Kashmir region, girls have topped all four subjects – Science, Commerce, Arts and Home Science.

Here you will find a direct link to the results of Kashmir Division JKBOSE 10th