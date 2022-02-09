jkbose 10th Result 2022: JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: Expect good marks from girls in 10th after 12th, learn how to check results – jkbose 10th Result 2022 Government Result for Kashmir Division will be announced on jkbose.nic.in
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Do you know how to check?
Step 1: After the announcement of JKBOSE Class 10th Kashmir Division Results 2022, one has to visit jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, the link ‘JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division’ will be activated, click on it.
Step 3: Now login using your login credentials.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Step 5: Check it out, download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.
Expect good performance from the girls again
Like last year, this year too the girls are expected to pass the 10th with good marks. According to the JKBOSE Matriculation Result 2021, last year the pass percentage of girls was 81.02 while that of boys was 75 percent.
How was the result of class XII?
Out of 72,000 students who sat for JKBOSE Class XII examination for Kashmir division in November-December 2021, 75% students have passed the examination. According to the merit list released by JKBOSE for the Kashmir region, girls have topped all four subjects – Science, Commerce, Arts and Home Science.
Here you will find a direct link to the results of Kashmir Division JKBOSE 10th
