jkbose Class 10 Result: JKBOSE 10th Result: Kashmir Division 10th Result Announced, Check Here – jkbose Class 10 Result 2021 Announced on jkbose.nic.in Check Direct Link

JKBOSE i.e. Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board today announced the results of 10th examination (JKBOSE 10th result 2021) for Kashmir division on 16th February. Students can view the results by visiting JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.nic.in. The 10th exam for Kashmir division was held from November 9 to November 27.JKBOSE (JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021) Kashmir section exam result was 99 percent. If we talk about Topper, Arusa Parvez has got 499 marks (99.8%) in Science and Tabinda Jaan has got the first position in Commerce with 497 marks (99.4%). Apart from this, Adiba Mujamil has topped the stream with 496 (99.2%) marks.

Shaila Nabi topped Home Science with 495 marks (99.0). In addition to passing 10th, students can choose any stream from 11th and go and register in various institutions.

Check out the JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 direct link

Students can view their results by clicking on the direct link below.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 Direct Link

JKBOSE Result: Check with these steps



Step 1: First of all go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Then print it out.

Considering the 12th, the board had announced the results on February 8. According to statistics, 72,180 students sat for the exam and 54,075 students passed. The special feature of JKBOSE’s 12th result is that in the list of successful candidates, 72% of the students got marks, while 78% of the students succeeded in the examination.