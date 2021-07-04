jkbose class 12th result 2021 released on jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: JKBOSE has released the 11th and 12th results for Jammu zone. LG Manoj Sinha has congratulated all the successful students on the tweet. This time the result has been released on the basis of internal assessment.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the class 12 result for Jammu zone. Along with the 12th result, JKBSE has also released the result for class 11th students. Those who had registered for the Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 12th has been prepared on the basis of internal assessment and performance of students in offline examination.

Read More: RBSE Results 2021: RBSE 12th practical from July 8, only 10 students in each batch

LG tweeted congratulations to all the students

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has tweeted and congratulated all the students of Jammu Zone who have cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 12th examination. He has told in his tweet that my best wishes for your future endeavours. Along with this, he has also called special congratulations to the parents and teachers for their patience and hard work.

Download result like this

Firstly the candidate is Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education ( JKBOSE Go to the website of jkbose.nic.in. Go to the Result section available on the homepage or alternatively click on JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 or JKBOSE 11th Result 2021. Enter your roll number and name and click on submit tab. After that check and download JKBOSE 12th Result 2021. Keep a print copy of the result with you for further reference.

Read More: IIT Madras: Case of caste discrimination also surfaced in IIT Madras, Assistant Professor’s resignation went viral on social media

Read More: NEET MDS Counseling 2021: Supreme Court issues notice to MCC, seeking date of counseling in 21 days

Girls perform better than boys

Recently JKBOSE had declared the results of class 10 summer zone Jammu division. The result was released on the official website, jkbose.ac.in. A total of 81 percent of girls passed the exam while the pass percentage of boys was 75 percent. Girls have outperformed boys this year. Government schools performed better with a success rate of 67.04 percent as compared to last year’s 55.88 percent. This time government schools registered a jump of 11.16 per cent.



Web Title: JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2021 Released on jkbose.nic.in