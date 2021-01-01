JKCA accuses Pervez Rasool of stealing pitch rollers: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association accuses Pervez Rasool of stealing pitch rollers

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has leveled serious allegations against veteran all-rounder Pervez Rasool. Pervez Rasool is accused of stealing a pitch roller.The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has asked Pervez Rasool to either return the pitch roller or face legal action in the allegations leveled against the off-spin bowling all-rounder.

“You have JKCA assets,” the statement said. In exchange for breach of trust, any coercive action, including police action, you are instructed to return the association’s goods within one week or else we will be free to take any action. ‘

However, the first Jammu and Kashmir cricketer to play for India has denied the allegations.

The English-language Indian Express quoted Pervez Rasool as saying, “Is this the way to deal with an international cricketer who gives his heart and soul to Jammu and Kashmir cricket?”

At the same time, Anil Gupta, one of the three members appointed by the BCCI to run the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, says the case was blown up unnecessarily. “We have written not only to Pervez Rasool, but to all the district associations who have removed the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s belongings from Srinagar,” he told The Indian Express. Letters have been written to all those whose names are registered with us. Pervez Rasool is upset about why this letter was written.

