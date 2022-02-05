jkpsc po Admission Card: JKPSC PO Main Admission Card 2021: JKPSC PO Main Admission Card issued on jkpsc.nic.in, Check Exam Date – jkpsc po Main Admission Card 2022 Issued on jkpsc.nic.in, Check Exam Date

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued the Chief Examination Admission Card (JKPSC PO Main Admission Card 2021) for Prosecuting Officer Recruitment 2021. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination can check and download their Hall Ticket (JKPSC PO Hall Ticket) by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. To download the admission card, candidates have to enter their application number.The JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Main Examination 2021 (JKPSC PO Main 2021) will be held on 14th February. Candidates are requested to download the admission card and print it for the day of examination. You can see below how to download the ticket.

ECL Recruitment 2022: 12th Cole Jobs in Eastern Coalfields

JKPSC PO Main Admission Card 2021: Here’s how to download a ticket

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Commission (JKPSC) i.e. jkpc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admissions for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Exam, 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number here and click on submit link.

Step 5: Your JKPSC PO will be displayed on the main admission screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Bank Jobs 2022: Bank of Maharashtra announces hundreds of vacancies for officer posts, apply for graduates

Please be informed that candidates who are unable to download your JKPSC PO Main Exam Admission Card till 10th February 2022, you can contact Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu / Solina, Srinagar with valid proof (Computer Department). . Or if you have any questions they can contact us at official mail id [email protected]

JKPSC PO Main Admission Card Download Link