jkpsc po Admission Card: JKPSC PO Main Admission Card 2021: JKPSC PO Main Admission Card issued on jkpsc.nic.in, Check Exam Date – jkpsc po Main Admission Card 2022 Issued on jkpsc.nic.in, Check Exam Date

The JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Main Examination 2021 (JKPSC PO Main 2021) will be held on 14th February. Candidates are requested to download the admission card and print it for the day of examination. You can see below how to download the ticket.
JKPSC PO Main Admission Card 2021: Here’s how to download a ticket
Step 1: First visit the official website of the Commission (JKPSC) i.e. jkpc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Download Admissions for Prosecuting Officer (Main) Exam, 2021’.
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
Step 4: Enter your application number here and click on submit link.
Step 5: Your JKPSC PO will be displayed on the main admission screen.
Step 6: Download it and keep the hard copy for future reference.
Please be informed that candidates who are unable to download your JKPSC PO Main Exam Admission Card till 10th February 2022, you can contact Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu / Solina, Srinagar with valid proof (Computer Department). . Or if you have any questions they can contact us at official mail id [email protected]
JKPSC PO Main Admission Card Download Link
