JKPSC Recruitment 2021 for 91 Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Apply Online from 17 May @ jkpsc.nic.in





JKPSC Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Recruitment 2021 Notification is launched at jkpsc.nic.in. Apply Online from 17 May onwards. Examine the appliance course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

KPSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Fee (JKPSC) goes to start out the net utility course of from 17 May 2021 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of on-line mode on or earlier than 16 June 2021. The notification was launched on 13 May 2021.

A complete of 91 vacancies can be recruited by way of this recruitment course of. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts from 17 May onwards at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are suggested to undergo the directions and all of the eligibility circumstances prescribed for the submit earlier than submitting the net Utility Kind.

Essential Dates:

(*17*)Graduation of submission of on-line utility: 17 May 2021 (*17*)Final date for submission of on-line utility: 16 June 2021 (*17*)Written Check Date: 24 October 2021

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

(*17*)Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies- 91 Posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification: Graduate ideally holding a better diploma in Cooperation.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 40 years

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The choice can be made on the idea of a Written Examination (75 factors) adopted by a Viva-voce/interview (25 factors). The examination can be held at Srinagar & Jammu centres.

Obtain JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Online Utility Hyperlink

Official Web site

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale – Stage-6F (40800-129200)

Learn how to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit their functions by way of the net mode from 17 May to 16 June 2021. Candidates can edit a number of the fields of their on-line utility type from 19 June 2021(12:00am) to 21 June 2021(11:59 pm) (3 days). Candidates will not be required to submit a tough copy or another paperwork to the Fee. Candidates can save a replica of the lastly submitted on-line utility for future reference.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Utility Payment