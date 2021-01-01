JKSSB Answer Key 2021 released at jkssb.nic.in, know here step by step how to rise objection

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the answer key of Computer Based Written Examination for various posts of Health and Medical Education Department. The exam was conducted from 17 August to 25 August 2021. JKSSB answer key and question paper Board’s websitejkssb.nic.in Will be available for three days i.e. till 29 August 2021 through the online link available on All the candidates who have appeared in the online examination can download the JKSSB Answer Key from the official website of JKSSB.

Candidates can submit their objection/representation, if any, against any question/answer and upload the same along with the document evidence/reference. The objection/representation through any other medium will not be considered.

To raise objection against the answer key, first of all visit the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in.

Click on the link to view candidate’s response along with answer key and click on question representation given at the bottom left corner of the homepage.

Now a new page will open. Here select your roll number, date of birth, exam date and login to view their response seat, question and answer key along with batch time shown in their admit card.

In the question paper view, the correct option is highlighted in green.

Enter the question number against which the objection is to be raised in “Question Number”.

Submit an objection against a question in the “Objection” field.

Click on the add button to submit representations for more than one question.

Objections should be filed in English only.

Objections can be raised only on questions and their alternatives.

Objections once submitted cannot be changed later.

Once submitted, new objections cannot be added later.