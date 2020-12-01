JKSSB DV Schedule 2021 Announced for Various Posts @jkssb.nic.in, Check Details





Jammu and Kashmir Companies Choice Board (JKSSB) has introduced the doc verification schedule for the assorted posts on its official web site – jkssb.nic.in. Check particulars.

JKSSB DV Schedule 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Companies Choice Board (JKSSB) has introduced the doc verification schedule for the assorted posts together with Sub-Inspector, Industrial Taxes, (Finance Division) Divisional Cadre and different. All such candidates who’ve certified in written examination for these posts can verify the small print doc verification schedule obtainable on the official web site of Jammu and Kashmir Companies Choice Board – jkssb.nic.in.

In line with the notification launched, Jammu and Kashmir Companies Choice Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the small print schedule for submission of paperwork in on-line mode. The first Part of Doc Verification for these candidates who’ve been shortlisted must submit their requisite self-attested paperwork in a PDF format from 20-05-2021 to 31-05-2021 by the hyperlink i.e www.jkssb.nic.in. In a bid to add their paperwork, candidates can log by the hyperlink by getting into their Roll Quantity and the password proven on their Admit Card.

Candidates must add their paperwork as talked about within the quick notification. Candidates can verify the record of shortlisted candidates for the doc verification spherical for the assorted posts.

You’ll be able to verify the small print of shortlisted candidates and doc verification schedule obtainable on the official web site of JKSSB. You’ll be able to verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given beneath.

