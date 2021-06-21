JKSSB Recruitment 2021 Apply For 503 Jr Assistant Post

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification has been issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for recruitment in various departments.

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued notification for the recruitment of 503 different posts in various departments under the provisions of Act 2010. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through JKSSB official website jkssb.nic.in from 20 June to 20 July. Candidates can also get details like educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details from the official site of JKSSB.

According to the notification released by JKSSB, Scientist ‘A’, Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Draftsman, Field Inspector, Assistant Information Officer, Assistant Law Officer, Research Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Assistant, Data Operator, Social There are 503 posts of Forestry to be recruited.

Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: 20 June 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 20 July 2021

JKSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 503

Forest, Ecology and Environment Department – 280 Posts

General Administration Department – 200 Posts

Health and Medical Education Department – 4 Posts

Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs – 19 Posts

Selection Process for JKSSB Junior Assistant, Junior Steno & Other Posts

The selection process for recruitment to these posts will be done on the basis of written test in which questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.