JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Vacancies for Jr Assistant, Steno & Other under JK Civil Service, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in





JKSSB Recruitment 2021: J&Ok Providers Choice Board (JKSSB) has revealed a recruitment notification for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts of assorted Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Providers – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010. Eligible and candidates from 20 June 2021 on jkssb.nic.in. The final date of software is 20 July 2021.

A complete of 503 vacancies can be found for the Scientist ‘A’, Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Draftsman, Area Inspector, Assistant Data Officer , Assistant Regulation officer, Analysis Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Jr Assistant, Information Operator,Social Forestry Employee, , Area Assistant, Lab Assistant, Junior Authorized Assistant, Drug Management Officer and Assistant Meals Analyst and Other Posts under Forest, Ecology and Atmosphere Division, Basic Administration Division, Well being & Medical Training Division and Division of Regulation Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Extra particulars on JKSSB Recruitment 2021 akin to academic qualification, age restrict, choice course of, pay stage within the PDF under.

JKSSB Notification Obtain

Commercial No.03 of 2021

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Online Registration: 20 June 2021

Final Date of Online Software: 20 July 2021

JKSSB Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 503

Forest, Ecology and Atmosphere Division – 280 Posts Basic Administration Division – 200 Posts Well being & Medical Training Division – 4 Posts Division of Regulation Justice and Parliamentary Affairs – 19 Posts

Eligibility Standards for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Junior Assistant, Basic Administration Division- Commencement from any acknowledged College with the information of sort writing having not lower than 35 phrases velocity per minute. Six months Certificates Course in Laptop Purposes from a acknowledged Institute.

Jr Steno, Division of Regulation , Justice and Parliamentary Affairs – Graduate from any acknowledged College having minimal velocity of 65 and 35 phrases per minute in shorthand and sort writing respectively

For academic qualification of different posts info, test detailed notification hyperlink above.

Age Restrict:

For OM: 40 Years

For SC/ ST/ RBA/ ALC/ IB/ EWS/ PSP/ Social Caste: 43 Years

For Bodily Challenged Particular person: 42 Years

For Ex-Servicemen: 48 Years

For Authorities Service/Contractual Employment: 40 Years

Choice Course of for JKSSB Jr Assistant, Jr Steno and Other Posts

The choice will probably be executed on the premise of Goal Kind Examination. The questions will probably be set in English solely. (II) There will probably be detrimental marking of 0.25 marks for every fallacious reply.

The best way to Apply JKSSB Recruitment 2021 under JK Civil Service ?

Candidates can apply on-line via JKSSB’s on-line Software Portal- ssbjk.org.in from 20 June to twenty July 2021. Candidates are required to have a sound E-mail ID and Cell Quantity for registering and creating login credentials. The identical shall be validated utilizing OTP (One Time Password) based mostly verification.

Software Charge: