JMI Admission 2022-23: Registration has started for admission in Jamia Millia, how to apply – JMI Admission 2022 23 Check details at Jamia Millia Islamia online application

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started registration for admission to various degree, postgraduate and diploma courses for the academic session 2022-23 from today. The process of online application has started on the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia, jmicoe.in. The last date for registration for various courses is 12th May. If you want to get admission in Jamia, you should read the statement issued by the university once.Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia decided to go with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to 8 degree courses. However, the college reversed the decision, stating that admissions to 10 degree courses would be by CUET 2022.

Jamia Millia Islamia – BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Economics, BA ( Honors) There are 10 courses. (Hons) Sanskrit, BVOC (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies and BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.

How to register for JMI Admission 2022-23

Step 1: First go to the official website jmicoe.in.

Step 2: Click here to apply for the UG / PG / BTECH / BARCH / DIP / ADP / PGD / NRI (Session 2022-23) link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the link for new registration and create login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.

Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Submit application fee.

Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Jamia Millia Islamia Application Form Link

JMI Admission 2022-23: These documents will be required



Students will need these documents to apply for admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia.

– Email ID and mobile number

– Marksheet of 10th, 12th

– Scanned photo

– Scanned signature