JMI Admission 2022-23: Registration has started for admission in Jamia Millia, how to apply – JMI Admission 2022 23 Check details at Jamia Millia Islamia online application
Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia decided to go with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to 8 degree courses. However, the college reversed the decision, stating that admissions to 10 degree courses would be by CUET 2022.
Jamia Millia Islamia – BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Economics, BA ( Honors) There are 10 courses. (Hons) Sanskrit, BVOC (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies and BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.
How to register for JMI Admission 2022-23
Step 1: First go to the official website jmicoe.in.
Step 2: Click here to apply for the UG / PG / BTECH / BARCH / DIP / ADP / PGD / NRI (Session 2022-23) link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now click on the link for new registration and create login by submitting name, parent name, mobile number, email address and other information.
Step 4: Now go back to the page and log in.
Step 5: After logging in, fill out the application.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Submit application fee.
Step 8: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.
Jamia Millia Islamia Application Form Link
JMI Admission 2022-23: These documents will be required
Students will need these documents to apply for admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia.
– Email ID and mobile number
– Marksheet of 10th, 12th
– Scanned photo
– Scanned signature
How to do B.Ed course, the whole process: Learn the whole process of doing B.Ed.
#JMI #Admission #Registration #started #admission #Jamia #Millia #apply #JMI #Admission #Check #details #Jamia #Millia #Islamia #online #application
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.