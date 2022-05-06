JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022: JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022 for Professor and Assistant Professor Posts

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor. Eligible and interested candidates for this post (JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022) can read the instructions by visiting the official website of JMI jmi.ac.in. Candidates should also keep in mind that the last date to apply for these Professor and Assistant Professor posts is 2nd June 2022.

How to apply for JMI Education Recruitment 2022

Fill the application form and send it to the Recruitment and Promotion Department (Education), 2nd Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi 110025. For more details on the application, read the official instructions. The notice is available on the official website.

Vacancy details

(Post)

Professor – 16 posts

Associate Professor – 11 posts

Assistant Professor – 21 posts

Director – 1 post



Eligibility

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit by clicking on the link given here …

JMI Teaching Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Application fee

Only Rs. Application completed in all cases with receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of Rs.500. Application fee for SC / ST candidates is Rs. 250 will have to be paid. Women and persons with disabilities are exempted from paying the application fee.



Important information

Candidates should note that a separate application has to be submitted for each post. To apply, candidates need to attest a copy of degree, diploma, mark sheet etc. When applying, also make sure that you meet all the eligibility criteria.