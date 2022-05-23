JNU Admissions 2022: To get admission in JNU now you have to take Common University Test, how to apply – jnu admissions 2022 University will select cuet for admission to pg courses

JNU Admissions 2022: To get admission in JNU now you have to take Common University Take a look at, how to apply – jnu admissions 2022 University will select cuet for admission to pg courses

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will admit college students for the educational session 2022-23 by way of the Common University Entrance Examination (CUET PG 2022) for postgraduate courses and superior diploma courses. This data was given by the college when the UGC president introduced the CUET for PG admission in the central college. candidates can apply for admission in JNU by visiting the official web site cuet.nta.nic.in.JNU has issued an official discover that ‘Admission to PG and Superior Diploma of Proficiency, ADOP program for educational session 2022-23 at JNU will be carried out by Nationwide Testing Company by way of CUET PG 2022’.

Click on on this direct hyperlink to apply …

Click on right here to apply for JNU PG Admission 2022

How to apply for CUET PG 2022

Step 1- Candidates first go to the official web site – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on on CUET (PG) 2022 Registration on the homepage of the web site.

Step 3- Register your self now after which login.

Step 4- After logging in, fill out the applying and add the paperwork.

Step 4- Then fill out the applying and submit the shape

Step 5- Obtain and print a replica for future reference.

Candidates who need to apply for PG courses like MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, M.Tech, PG Diploma and ADOP program in JNU One will have to sit for CUET PG 2022 (CUET PG 2022) examination. JNU has additionally launched an e-prospectus for candidates to know extra about JNU PG Admission 2022. Candidates are suggested that final date of registration for CUET PG 2022 is 18th June 2022. For extra details about CUET PG 2022 and JNU admissions candidates can go to the official web site.