JNU Cut-off List 2021: JNU Admission 2021: JNU Cut-Off for UG and PG courses issued, check here Direct Link – jnuee.jnu.ac. In ug, pg announced jnu admission 2021 cut-off for courses.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the first cut-off list (JNU cut-off 2021 list) for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have applied for admission in MA, MSc, MCA, BA, Integrated MSc, MTech, PG Diploma and other courses in the University (JNU Admission 2021) can visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in to check the cut. Of Marx. You can check off the score.

Check out JNU Cut-Off 2021 with this direct link



Candidates can check their course cut off by clicking on the direct link given below.

Advanced Diploma in Mass Media – Cutoff Score and Rank

BA (Hons) – Cutoff Score and Rank

BSc – MSc Integrated – Cutoff Score and Rank

Proficiency Certificate – Cutoff Score and Rank

MA / MSc / MCA – Cutoff score and rank

MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in BigData – Cutoff Score and Rank

Check out JNU Cut-Off 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JNUEE-2021 List 1 Cut Off Score link on the website.

Step 3: Now click on the link of your course.

Step 4: The cut off list appears on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

Delhi School: School resumes in Delhi from today, find out what the parents said.



We tell you that with the exception of Ph.D., admission to all courses is on cut off basis only. Entrance test is conducted for Ph.D admission in JNU. Candidates who qualify for the JNU Entrance Examination have to appear in the interview round. The entrance test is given 70 per cent weightage and the interview is given 30 per cent weightage.