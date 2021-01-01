jnu: JNU: Opposition approves new curriculum for ‘counter-terrorism’ study, find out what’s the controversy? – In contrast, JNU approved three courses, including the anti-terrorism course

Three new courses have been added to the curriculum of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The JNU Council (JNU) has approved all the three courses. Among them, ‘Counter Terrorism’ has been approved as a new curriculum, which has been under controversy for the last several days. On Wednesday, September 01, JNU issued an official notice and clarified it.



The first syllabus, ‘Strategies for Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Struggle and Cooperation between Major Powers’, was approved at the University’s Academic Council meeting on 17 August. This title has been the subject of controversy ever since.

These three courses have been approved by the JNU Council –

1. ‘Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Struggle and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers’

2. India’s Emerging Worldview in the 21st Century. (Emerging Worldview of 21st Century India)

3. The importance of international relations in science and technology. (Importance of science and technology in international relations)

What is the controversy over ‘Counter Terrorism’ course at JNU?

A section of JNU teachers and students has objected to the launch of the course, alleging that it is the only form of ‘jihadi terrorism’, ‘radical-religious terrorism’. JNU Teachers Association secretary Mausumi Basu had on Monday called for the course to be withdrawn. Speaking on the issue, CPI MP Binoy Vishwam had said that the RSS-inspired BJP was trying to implement a course to increase hatred and spread racial domination. He also asked why ‘Hindu Terrorism’ is not mentioned in the syllabus. He has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in which the description of the first subject is incorrect. Meanwhile, JNU professor Dhananjay Singh asked, “Why is Islamic terrorism level with the country’s sense of Muslim identity?”

JNU explained why it is necessary to ‘fight terrorism’

According to the notice issued by JNU, the objective of the ‘Counter Terrorism’ course for ‘Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflict and Strategy’ is to understand the challenges posed by terrorism to India’s national security and how it can equip India with adequate response in any situation, but a thorough understanding. The way things come out of neighboring countries is extremely detrimental to India’s national security. It is imperative that an educational institution like JNU come forward and form a good group of ‘Counter Terrorism Specialists’. India urgently needs such an important group of experts in the field. “

Explain that this course is one of the optional courses, students who want to study international relations for postgraduate degree in science in school engineering can also take this course.

