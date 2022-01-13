jnu news: JNU Admission: After DU, Jawaharlal Nehru University also got admission through CUCET, notice issued – Jnu admission through cucet from next year 2022-23

jnu information: JNU Admission: After DU, Jawaharlal Nehru University also got admission through CUCET, notice issued – Jnu admission through cucet from next year 2022-23

After Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University is also making ready for admission through Widespread University (JNU) Entrance Check (CUCET). The assembly of JNU Educational Council has determined to provide admission through Widespread University Entrance Check (CUET) from next tutorial session 2022-23. Admission Conduct Director Jayant Ok. An announcement issued by Tripathi stated the choice had “overwhelming assist” from all members.

“In the course of the discussions on the Educational Convention, numerous members, together with the Dean of Colleges, the President of the Heart and members from outdoors the Council, emphasised that CUET supplies equal enjoying discipline to many deserving college students throughout the nation,” the assertion stated. Present alternatives, which is able to scale back their tendency to sit down for a lot of exams.



The college stated the choice to make use of CUCET for admission was sealed on the 159th Educational Council assembly, which was held on March 22 on the 157th assembly.

Delhi University has not too long ago determined to confess college students through CUET from the next tutorial session. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Lecturers Affiliation (JNUTA) and the JNU pupil physique have opposed the choice.