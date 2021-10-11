JNUE Admission 2021: JNUEE 2021 Answer Key: Download here JNUEE Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Magazine Also Released – jnuee 2021 Answer Key Issued on jnuexams.nta.ac.in, direct link here

Highlights Release of JNUEE 2021 North.

Opportunity to file objections by October 12.

Question papers and answer sheets were also published.

JNU Entry 2021, JNUEE 2021 Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 (JNUEE 2021). Students appearing for the JNUE Entrance Examination from 20 to 23 September 2021 can check and download the JNUEE Answer Key by visiting the official website of JNUE NTA at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.



NTA has also issued question papers and response sheets along with the JNUEE answer key. This answer-key has been temporarily issued, on the basis of which candidates can register objections till 7 pm on October 12. The JNUEE examination is conducted every year for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) program courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Details of how to submit objections and application fees can be seen below.

JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU NTA at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the ‘JNUEE 2021 Answer Key’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Type your application number and security PIN here.

Step 5: Check the answer key, answer sheet and question paper and download.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

Application fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the JNUEE Answer Key can lodge an objection by paying an application fee of Rs.200. The final JNUEE 2021 answer key and the result will be based on the objections made by the candidates only.

Helpline number

Challenges will not be accepted in any other way, as per official instructions. The answer key finalized by the expert panel will be considered final. If there are any discrepancies, candidates should contact the help desk on 011- 40759000 or email [email protected]

