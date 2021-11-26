jnuee 2021 Results Announced: JNUEE 2021 Results: PG Course Entrance Exam Results Announced, check here

Highlights The result of the entrance examination of PG course has been announced.

The PG entrance exam was held between September 20 and 23.

The examination was conducted by CBT method.

Results for JNUEE 2021 announced: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) Results Announced Results of MA, MSc and MCA courses have been announced. Students appearing for the entrance test can view the results on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To check JNUEE Result 2021, candidates need to log in with application number and date of birth. The PG exam was held from 20 to 23 September 2021. The examination was conducted by CBT method.



Earlier, the answer sheets of Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance examination were released on October 11 and candidates were allowed to file objections on the answer sheets till October 12. The NTA said in its notice that “the challenges presented by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject matter experts. If found to be correct, the answer key will be revised.

See the results of JNUEE 2021 from this direct link

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

JNU Admission Results 2021 Direct Link

JNUEE 2021 entry Consequences of these stepsCheck

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Then login with the help of application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

We would also like to inform you that the candidates who pass this exam will be eligible for admission in the PG courses of the university. JNU did not announce an official date for the release of the other results, but said it was working with the National Testing Agency to release the results as soon as possible.